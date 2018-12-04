After skating with Joe Thornton and Marcus Sorensen in practice, Meier (undisclosed) said he'll be fit to play in Wednesday's home game against the Hurricanes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Meier is an important net-front presence for the Sharks, with the Swiss national accruing 13 goals and 10 assists over 25 games this season. However, if his fantasy owners had their druthers, he'd be doing more on the man advantage, as three power-play goals represent his point total in that key special teams spot.