Sharks' Timo Meier: Declares himself healthy
After skating with Joe Thornton and Marcus Sorensen in practice, Meier (undisclosed) said he'll be fit to play in Wednesday's home game against the Hurricanes, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Meier is an important net-front presence for the Sharks, with the Swiss national accruing 13 goals and 10 assists over 25 games this season. However, if his fantasy owners had their druthers, he'd be doing more on the man advantage, as three power-play goals represent his point total in that key special teams spot.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...