Meier (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Blues, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Meier was heating up before this injury, recording two goals and six assists over the previous five games. He missed Saturday's loss to the Golden Knights, but the 24-year-old could return to the lineup Monday. Meier should draw into the top six if he gains clearance.
