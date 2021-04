Meier produced an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Meier set up Rudolfs Balcers' goal at 17:17 of the first period, which gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead. The 24-year-old Meier has chipped in just one goal and two helpers in his last 10 outings. For the season, the Swiss winger has 23 points, 113 shots, 52 hits and a minus-2 rating in 37 games, mainly in a second-line role.