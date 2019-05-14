Meier picked up an assist and four shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Blues in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Meier has now collected four points in the first two games of the series. He also had five hits for the second consecutive game. Meier is clicking with center Logan Couture, who scored both Sharks goals Monday, making the Swiss winger a favorable option for DFS players in Wednesday's Game 3.