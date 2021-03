Meier posted three assists, a plus-3 rating and two hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Meier assisted on three of the Sharks' four goals in the third period, helping them take control of the game. It was the Swiss winger's second straight three-point outing. Meier's recent surge has him at four goals and 10 helpers in 19 appearances. He's added 61 shots on net, 31 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 2020-21.