Meier scored a power-play goal on five shots, added an assist, levied five hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Meier has scored in six of the last seven games, and he's earned multiple points in four of those contests. He cashed in a major power-play chance in the second period and helped out as Oskar Lindblom scored just seconds after the penalty to Mason Shaw expired. Meier has 18 goals, 34 points (11 on the power play), 161 shots, 78 hits and a minus-3 rating through 35 contests. After the holiday break, he'll likely be reunited with Tomas Hertl (suspension) on the Sharks' top line.