Meier scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

The tally gives Meier a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. In that span, he's added 18 hits and 18 shots on goal with a plus-4 rating. He's not likely to keep up the gaudy non-scoring stats, but with 66 points in 78 regular-season games, the Swiss winger can be counted on for point production.