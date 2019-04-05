Meier left Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers after suffering an undisclosed injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Meier was seen exiting the Sharks' X-ray room following Thursday's contest, so the fear is obviously that he may have suffered some sort of break during the win. Additional information regarding the 22-year-old winger's condition should surface prior to Saturday's season finale against the Avalanche.