Meier logged an assist, five shots on goal, six hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Meier has five goals and three assists during his six-game point streak. The winger continues to be one of the Sharks' best players while logging huge minutes in a top-line role. He's contributed 12 goals, 10 assists, 115 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-3 rating in 23 contests this season.