Sharks' Timo Meier: Extends point streak to six games
Meier scored a power-play goal Tuesday, also adding an assist in a 5-4 win over Nashville.
Meier has been on a hot streak of late with seven points in his last six contests. So far this season, the Swiss-born forward is more than doubling his per-game production compared to last year's output, and a continued role on San Jose's power play makes him an attractive fantasy play.
