Meier notched two assists, eight hits, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Meier is on a three-game point streak, with four assists in that span. The Swiss winger has accumulated 47 points, 196 shots, 154 hits and 42 PIM through 69 contests this season. A power forward, Meier can help fantasy owners in many ways.