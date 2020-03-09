Sharks' Timo Meier: Fills stat sheet
Meier notched two assists, eight hits, four shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Meier is on a three-game point streak, with four assists in that span. The Swiss winger has accumulated 47 points, 196 shots, 154 hits and 42 PIM through 69 contests this season. A power forward, Meier can help fantasy owners in many ways.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.