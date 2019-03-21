Sharks' Timo Meier: Fined for embellishment
Meier was fined $2,000 for diving against Nashville on Mar. 16, the NHL announced Thursday.
Meier will avoid a suspension as he continues to roll. The winger is having a career year, in which he set personal bests in goals (27), assists (33) and shots (229). The 21-year-old figures to maintain a top-six role, in addition to filling out the second power-play unit, where he is averaging 1:44 of ice time and notched nine of his 60 points this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...