Meier was fined $2,000 for diving against Nashville on Mar. 16, the NHL announced Thursday.

Meier will avoid a suspension as he continues to roll. The winger is having a career year, in which he set personal bests in goals (27), assists (33) and shots (229). The 21-year-old figures to maintain a top-six role, in addition to filling out the second power-play unit, where he is averaging 1:44 of ice time and notched nine of his 60 points this year.