Sharks' Timo Meier: Finishes with 21 goals
Meier scored 21 goals and notched 15 assists in 81 games this season. He averaged 14:52 in ice time, including 1:16 on the power play.
Just as encouraging as the 21 goals is the fact he also put 210 shots on net. On top of that, the Swiss winger is only 21 years old. This was only his second season, and he's already emerged as a goal-scoring threat. Once Evander Kane arrived he was pushed down the lineup, but Meier should be in line for a bigger role next year.
