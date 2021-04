Meier scored a goal on a game-high eight shots and went plus-3 in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Meier was a relentless shooter Friday, and he cashed in with a goal in the second period. He also snapped his nine-game goal drought in the process. The Swiss winger has seven tallies, 22 points, 102 shots and 50 hits through 34 games this year. His line with Tomas Hertl and Rudolfs Balcers combined for six points in Friday's win and have played reasonably well together for a couple of weeks.