Meier scored two goals in a 3-2 overtime win over the Blues on Saturday.

His goal streak stands at four games and five goals. Meier's breakout season continues. He has 26 goals and 57 points in 64 games; his previous best was 36 points in 81 games last season. Meier is a mandatory play right now. And his future as a top-line sniping winger is looking better than ever.