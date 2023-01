Meier scored twice on 10 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Meier's had a very good month-long surge of scoring, netting 11 goals and adding five assists in that 12-game span. The 26-year-old was set up by Kevin Labanc both times Friday. Meier is up to 23 tallies, 40 points, 188 shots, 88 hits and a minus-8 rating through 40 contests this season. He fell one point shy of a point-per-game pace in 2021-22, but it looks like he'll put up a similar scoring rate this year.