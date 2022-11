Meier produced an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

Meier has points in 10 of the last 11 games, racking up eight goals and seven helpers in that span. His assist Saturday came late on a Logan Couture goal with 13 seconds left in the contest. For the season, Meier is up to 17 points, 95 shots, 42 hits and a plus-1 rating in 20 contests as he continues to put up well-rounded production from a top-line role.