Meier collected an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Wild.

Meier had the primary helper on Brent Burns' tally just 45 seconds into the game. February hasn't been kind to Meier, who has a goal and two helpers in nine contests this month. He's at eight points, 55 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and 28 hits through 17 games overall.