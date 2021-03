Meier notched an assist in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Meier continued to show good chemistry with Tomas Hertl, setting up the center for a second-period tally. In his last six games, Meier has two goals and three helpers. The Swiss winger is up to 20 points, 75 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-1 rating in 27 contests. His heavy playing style and a stable role on the second line makes Meier a solid option in fantasy.