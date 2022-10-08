Meier produced an assist, five shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Meier flirted with a point-per-game pace in 2021-22, recording 35 goals and 41 assists in 77 contests in a career year. The 25-year-old winger set up Tomas Hertl's tally in Friday's game, though that was the extent of the Sharks' offense. Meier is an intriguing fantasy option -- in addition to his 76 points, he also posted 326 shots on goal, 162 hits and 54 PIM last year. He's set for a top-line role and offers good category coverage, so he should be a bright spot on an otherwise lackluster San Jose squad.