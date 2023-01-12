Meier scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Meier has multiple points in seven of 17 games since the start of December, though only two of those efforts have come in wins. He picked up both of his points in the third period Wednesday as the Sharks came up short of keeping pace with their division rivals. Meier has 24 goals, 19 helpers, 14 power-play points, 198 shots on net, 98 hits and a minus-10 rating through 43 contests overall.