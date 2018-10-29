Meier registered a pair of even-strength goals -- including the game-winning overtime tally -- to complement an assist in Sunday's 4-3 road win over the Ducks.

Meier, who extended his league-best point streak to eight games, actually had a goal called back in the second period after it was determined that he was offside on the play. Still, it was the Swiss skater's relentless overtime effort -- in which he tracked down a loose puck in the blue paint amid a scrum -- that sealed the victory for the Sharks. It's possible that Meier is available as a free agent in your fantasy league since he generally lacks name recognition, having only played in 125 games at the top level since surfacing as a rookie in the 2016-17 season. But don't be the person that overlooks the hungriest Shark in the Bay Area.