Meier scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Meier set up Nico Sturm's goal off a turnover in the first period before scoring one of his own in the third. December continues to be fruitful for Meier, who has five goals and four assists in his last eight contests. The productive winger is up to 17 goals, 32 points, 156 shots on net, 73 hits and a minus-5 rating in 34 games this season.