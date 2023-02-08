Meier tallied two goals, including the overtime winner, and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Tampa Bay.

Meier picked up an assist on Erik Karlsson's power-play tally in the first period before scoring a power-play goal of his own in the second. He'd go on to score the overtime winner, burying a feed from Karlsson. The 26-year-old Meier is up to 30 goals for the third time in his career to go along with 21 assists in 52 games. The pending free agent's stock continues to rise, as he should be one of the biggest names available before the trade deadline.