Sharks' Timo Meier: Heads to dressing room
Meier went to the dressing room with an issue of some kind, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Meier's injury occurred in the third period, so there's at least a decent chance he will be done for the night. If he can't return, He would have Thursday to rest up before the Sharks return to the ice in a rematch with the Golden Knights on Friday in Vegas.
