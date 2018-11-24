Meier delivered a power-play goal Friday, padding a 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Meier loves hanging around the doorstep and he's not bashful when it comes to celebrating even the greasiest of goals. In this case, he simply tipped the puck into the cage for his 13th goal of the season, and on that same play, Joe Thornton surpassed Penguins legend Mario Lemieux for 11th place on the NHL's all-time assist list.