Sharks' Timo Meier: Hero in lengthy shootout
Meier collected an assist and tallied the decisive shootout attempt in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Predators.
Meier dished an assist to Tomas Hertl at 5:22 of the third period, tying the game at one. Then, in the seventh round of the shootout, the Swiss winger beat Juuse Saros to secure the win. Meier added three shots on goal and two hits in the contest. He has five points in his last three games and nine points, 33 hits and 50 shots in 18 outings overall.
