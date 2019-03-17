Sharks' Timo Meier: Hits 60 points with goal
Meier scored his 27th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.
Meier's tally in the second period tied the score at 1, but the Predators pulled away with a pair of goals in the third period. Meier is up to 60 points in 69 games this year, a career season for the third-year winger. With a personal-best 227 shots as well, the Swiss 22-year-old looks more than ready to be a reliable contributor for years to come.
