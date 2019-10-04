Play

Meier (undisclosed) will suit up versus Vegas on Friday.

Meier left Wednesday's matchup with the Golden Knights late in the third period with an undisclosed injury, but will be back in action Friday. The winger set career highs in goals (30) and assists (36) last season and should be capable of producing at a similar level this year playing alongside Logan Couture, making him a top-end fantasy option.

