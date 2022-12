Meier scored a power-play goal on seven shots, added an assist and doled out three hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

The Sharks' schedule has slowed down in December, but Meier has not, picking up three goals and three assists in six games this month. The winger continues to impress in a top-line role. He's up to 15 tallies, 29 points (nine on the power play), 148 shots, 69 hits and a minus-6 rating through 32 appearances.