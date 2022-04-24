Meier scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.

It was his 34th goal of the season and it extended his career high in goals. Meier's previous best was 30 snipes (2018-19). And his team-leading 75 points are a career mark, too. The Sharks have four games left and Meier has a chance to finish the season with at least a point-per-game pace. His 75 have come in 73 contents.