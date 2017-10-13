Meier contributed the game-winning goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Someone had to emerge victorious in this battle of winless teams, and Meier made sure it was the home side by breaking a 2-2 tie with 5:30 left in the second period. The 2015 first-rounder also logged an assist in the first period for his first point of the season. This was only Meier's second multi-point effort in 37 career NHL games.