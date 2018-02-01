Play

Meier will, in fact, draw into Wednesday's game against the Red Wings.

Meier appeared destined to take a seat for Wednesday's matchup in favor of Danny O'Regan, but he was a surprise addition to the lineup after warmups. It appears all is well for the injured forward, though it remains unclear exactly why he wasn't on the ice for warmups initially.

