Sharks' Timo Meier: Late scratch against Toronto
Meier (undisclosed) will not play Wednesday in Toronto.
No details were released as to what is keeping Meier out of the lineup. The team will likely update the situation following the game but for now, the Sharks will dress Antti Suomela in Meier's place.
