Meier scored twice on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Blues.

Meier struck just 17 seconds into the game with a shot that deflected off Blues defenseman Torey Krug's arm. The 24-year-old Meier added a power-play tally in the second period and an assist on Kevin Labanc's marker in the third. With the three-point outing, Meier is up to 11 points, 59 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-4 rating in 18 appearances.