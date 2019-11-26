Play

Meier scored a pair of goals on six shots and added three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Meier's goals came in a span of 2:26 during the second period, stretching the Sharks' lead to 3-0 at the time. The Swiss winger now has eight goals, 16 points, 70 shots on goal and 56 hits through 25 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories