Meier produced an assist, four hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.

Meier set up Erik Karlsson for a goal at 17:44 of the third period to spoil Anthony Stolarz's bid for a second straight shutout. The 24-year-old Meier is up to 25 points (eight goals, 17 helpers), 122 shots on net, 57 hits and 16 PIM through 40 games this season. The Swiss winger is locked in with a top-six role, and his physicality provides a slight boost for fantasy managers.