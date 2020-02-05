Play

Meier posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

The Swiss winger has cooled off a bit with just two helpers over his last six games. For the season, Meier has 33 points, 137 shots on goal and 127 hits in 54 contests. Expect the 23-year-old to remain in a top-six, power-winger role.

