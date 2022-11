Meier posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Meier helped out on a Kevin Labanc goal in the first period. Through his last 10 outings, Meier has eight goals and six assists, and he's been kept off the scoresheet only once in that span. The 26-year-old winger is thriving on the top line with 16 points (five on the power play), 92 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-1 rating through 19 contests.