Meier collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Stars.

Meier continues to be a solid source of fantasy production, racking up 14 goals and 24 points through 58 games. The 21-year-old has taken a big step forward in his second NHL season and become a fixture in the top-six. He's been picking up steam of late and is shooting often, so he could be worth a look as the Sharks battle for playoff position.