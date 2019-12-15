Sharks' Timo Meier: Nets 11th goal
Meier scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Meier converted on a give-and-go with Evander Kane in the third period, stretching the Sharks' lead to 2-0 at the time. Meier has two goals and an assist in his last three games. The Swiss winger is at 22 points, 94 shots and a minus-9 rating through 35 contests this season. He's not likely to replicate the 66-point campaign he had last year, but reaching the 50-point mark isn't impossible.
