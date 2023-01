Meier scored a power-play goal on six shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Meier has potted six goals and added three assists through eight games in January. The 26-year-old winger's tally Wednesday tied the game at 3-3 in the second period. He's up to 26 goals, 46 points (16 on the power play), 213 shots on net, 103 hits and a minus-13 rating through 46 outings overall as one of the Sharks' most talented forwards.