Sharks' Timo Meier: Nets goal, tosses body
Meier scored a goal on two shots, dished nine hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Meier opened the scoring at 1:26 of the second period, but his impact was felt throughout the rivalry game. Meier's nine hits trailed only Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves' 12 hits in the contest. The Swiss forward is up to six goals, 14 points, 62 shots and 49 hits after Thursday's showing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.