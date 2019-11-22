Meier scored a goal on two shots, dished nine hits and blocked three shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Meier opened the scoring at 1:26 of the second period, but his impact was felt throughout the rivalry game. Meier's nine hits trailed only Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves' 12 hits in the contest. The Swiss forward is up to six goals, 14 points, 62 shots and 49 hits after Thursday's showing.