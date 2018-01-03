Sharks' Timo Meier: Nets pair of goals against Habs
Meier scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength marker in Tuesday's win over Montreal.
The first-line forward has been scoring consistently of late, racking up five goals in his last eight games. Meier only has 12 points through 36 games, but his willingness to shoot the puck has led to eight goals on the season. The 21-year-old could be worth a look in deeper leagues right now, as he's playing on the power play and showcasing his lethal shooting ability.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...