Meier scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength marker in Tuesday's win over Montreal.

The first-line forward has been scoring consistently of late, racking up five goals in his last eight games. Meier only has 12 points through 36 games, but his willingness to shoot the puck has led to eight goals on the season. The 21-year-old could be worth a look in deeper leagues right now, as he's playing on the power play and showcasing his lethal shooting ability.