Sharks' Timo Meier: Nice night overshadowed by loss
Meier recorded a goal and a power-play assist Wednesday in a 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
The net-crashing winger is riding a four-going point streak comprised of five helpers. Meier leads all Sharks with 49 points (22 goals, 27 assists) through 70 games, but Team Teal won't be celebrating personal accolades given its seventh-place standing in the Pacific Division.
