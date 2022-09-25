Meier's agent, Claude Lemieux, told Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now that a contract offer from the Sharks is not expected to come until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"We have not received any offers yet, and don't expect anything until the end of the season," Lemieux told San Jose Hockey Now. "Timo is focused on having a great year, nothing else." Both sides appear willing to see how this year plays out before getting together to discuss a new deal. Meier, who will enter the final season of his four-year, $24 million contract, will be a restricted free agent next summer. He will also have arbitration rights. Meier racked up 35 goals and 76 points in 77 games last campaign.