Sharks' Timo Meier: Not playing Wednesday
Meier is not in the lineup for Wednesday's affair against the Red Wings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The reason behind Meier's absence from the lineup has not been disclosed, but the team will be without a consistent contributor of late It's possible this is just a lineup shake-up following a three-game losing streak, though Meier has notched four points in the last six tilts. His next opportunity to retake the ice arrives Friday against the Blue Jackets, while Danny O'Regan is in the lineup in his place.
