Meier potted two goals in Thursday's 3-2 win over Dallas.

That's back-to-back two-goal games for Meier, who's up to 18 goals and 32 points through 30 appearances this season. The 22-year-old winger's breaking out in a big way, as he's already approaching last season's totals of 21 goals and 36 points in 81 games.