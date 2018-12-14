Sharks' Timo Meier: Not slowing down in breakout season
Meier potted two goals in Thursday's 3-2 win over Dallas.
That's back-to-back two-goal games for Meier, who's up to 18 goals and 32 points through 30 appearances this season. The 22-year-old winger's breaking out in a big way, as he's already approaching last season's totals of 21 goals and 36 points in 81 games.
