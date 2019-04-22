Meier produced an even strength assist while receiving 24:56 of ice time in Sunday's 2-1 win over Vegas.

Although the game went to double overtime, Meier saw 11 more minutes of ice time in the game than he averaged for the first five contests in the series. The assist was his third point in the past six games, and has averaged 1:39 of power-play time in that span. The 22-year-old has been a force on the defensive side of the puck also, dishing out a whopping 30 hits and blocking three shots.