Sharks' Timo Meier: Notches helper in win
Meier produced an even strength assist while receiving 24:56 of ice time in Sunday's 2-1 win over Vegas.
Although the game went to double overtime, Meier saw 11 more minutes of ice time in the game than he averaged for the first five contests in the series. The assist was his third point in the past six games, and has averaged 1:39 of power-play time in that span. The 22-year-old has been a force on the defensive side of the puck also, dishing out a whopping 30 hits and blocking three shots.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...