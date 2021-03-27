Meier produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Meier had the secondary assist on a Patrick Marleau tally in the third period. Through 12 outings in March, Meier has been productive with 10 points, 24 shots and 16 hits. The Swiss winger is up to 21 points (nine on the power play), 83 shots, 45 hits and a minus-1 rating through 30 contests. His scoring rate of 0.7 points per game is right in line with how he performed last year, although he's not playing as physically as he did in 2019-20.